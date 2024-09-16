Petworth cricket club reach £20,000 fundraising target
Petworth Park cricket club has raised their target amount for new equipment and facilities.
A spokesperson took to the cricket clubs social media page and wrote: “And just like that, we have reached our fundraising target! Thanks to the efforts of all club members, volunteers, staff, family, friends, and local businesses.
"164 unique supporters have helped us to raise £20,000 to go toward facility improvements around the club. We are also extremely grateful to have received £6,000 in matched funding from Sport England.
"We are so excited for the future of PPCC!”
