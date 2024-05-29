The cricketers walked 30 miles over the weekend in a bid to raise money for the club.

In a bid to raise money for new equipment and facilities, members of Petworth Park Cricket Club embarked on an epic 30 mile walk from Hove County Cricket Ground back to Petworth over the weekend.

It’s all part of the cricket club’s continuing mission to bring the sport to as many people in Petworth as possible, growing to field more and bigger teams with better and more durable equipment.

The walk itself, and other fundraising efforts have already seen club members raise nearly £5,000, with more, hopefully, on the way. Club officials say the money will be spent on a range of vital new improvements for the club, including a new sight screen, a new scorebox, new covers, proper grounds machinery and a ‘flicx pitch’: a roll-out portable pitch perfect for spontaneous matches and junior cricket.

Cricket board member Jennifer Thorpe said public support so far has been incredible, and that this weekend’s walk did a particularly good job of galvanising supporters. “I think people realise that it was a massive challenge,” she said. “There’s such a big buzz about bringing cricket to a wider audience and that’s what we’re trying to do. Things like football are so immediately accessible, they’re played in every school, but cricket still has this slight elitism to it that it shouldn’t have: we’re trying to help break down those barriers.”

And so far, that’s exactly what Petworth Park Cricket Club has done. Run by passionate volunteers, the club was originally founded in 2016, when a long-disused cricket ground was discovered in the middle of Petworth Park Sports Ground. After a year of restoration, the club started in earnest in 2017 and has since gone from strength to strength; offering junior, women's and adult cricket across several leagues.