On Saturday, July 9 at Petworth House, Petworth and District Community Association hosted the 14th Fete in the Park event.
The Fete started officially at 12pm and ended at 5pm – followed by a free concert until 8pm.
Here are pictures from the days event.
1. Petworth Fete in the Park: In Pictures
Picture by Derek Martin
Photo: Derek Martin
Picture by Derek Martin
Photo: Derek Martin
Picture by Derek Martin
Photo: Derek Martin
Picture by Derek Martin
Photo: Derek Martin