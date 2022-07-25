Petworth gears for national 'In Bloom' competition

Petworth has started its final preparations as the town gears up for the national judging ‘In Bloom’ competition.

The tidy up began in the town on Sunday, July 24 as Petworth prepares for national judging on Tuesday, July 26.

In a post the Petworth In Bloom said: “Please do your bit to help our town look beautiful and let’s try a win the top prize.

“The team are wanting to put Petworth on the National map and together we can achieve it.”

The town is a finalist in the Britain in Bloom competition in the ‘Small Towns’ category.

This year, finalists will be judged according to ‘strengthened environmental criteria that will help them to consider sustainability issues and implement planet-friendly gardening techniques within their community projects.’