Petworth gymnastics club receives £750 grant from The Order of Saint Joachim

Young gymnasts in Petworth are celebrating after being awarded a £750 grant from The Order of Saint Joachim, an order of chivalry founded in 1755 to promote tolerance and to care for the less fortunate.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 10:31 am

The money will go towards a new foam vaulting table for Victory Gymnastics Club, based at the former Herbert Shiner School in South Grove.

Victoria Howard, club owner and head coach, said the club will also be holding a raffle and cake sale to help raise the rest of the £1,150 needed for the new table.

Victory Gymnastics offers classes for children aged 18 months to 14 years old during term time, as well as holiday classes.

Nick Hinchliffe presents the cheque to Victoria Howard. Photo: Steve Robards - SR2205211

The club also offers PE gymnastics at Petworth Primary School and helps train young adults aged 13-16 in coaching qualifications with British Gymnastics.

Visit www.victorygymnastics.co.uk to find out more.

Young gymnasts in action at Victory Gymnastics. Photo by Steve Robards – SR2205211

