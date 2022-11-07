Petworth Hampers Green Bonfire and Fireworks night goes off with a bang

The free event organised by the Petworth and District Community Association was held at the Hampers Green Community Centre.

The event began at 5pm where torches were put on sale for visitors.

At 6pm a torch light procession throughout the green was held.

Fun was had by all over the weekend as Petworth Hampers Green celebrated its bonfire and fireworks night on Saturday, November 5.

Quarter of an hour later the bonfire was lit, which was then shortly followed by the Fire act.

The event finished off with a bang at 7pm with a spectacular fireworks display.

On their Facebook page the Petworth Hampers Green Bonfire and Fireworks team wrote: “A huge thank you to all the wonderful volunteers who helped make tonight a huge success in spite of the weather. We hope you all had a great night out.”