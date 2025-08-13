Petworth House features in national art podcast
Petworth will take centre stage in a hit national podcast this month as Painting of the Week turns its attention to J.M.W. Turner’s celebrated work The Lake, Petworth: Sunset, Fighting Bucks.
The episode, which will be released on 14 August, was recorded in the Carved Room at Petworth House with curator Dr Emily Knight.
Hosts Phil Grabsky, BAFTA-winning filmmaker, and art lover Laura Bentham explore the painting’s rich history, Turner’s deep connection to Petworth, and the house’s world-class art collection.
The recording coincides with Turner’s Vision at Petworth, the major exhibition running at the House until November 16, showcasing the landscapes Turner created during his many visits to the area.
The Petworth feature is part of the podcast’s sixth season, which covers iconic works from da Vinci to Matisse. Episodes are released weekly and can be heard at seventh-art.com/podcast or on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Prime Music.