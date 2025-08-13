Petworth House features in national art podcast

Petworth House has long been a jewel of West Sussex; now it’s stepping into the spotlight again in a national art podcast.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petworth will take centre stage in a hit national podcast this month as Painting of the Week turns its attention to J.M.W. Turner’s celebrated work The Lake, Petworth: Sunset, Fighting Bucks.

The episode, which will be released on 14 August, was recorded in the Carved Room at Petworth House with curator Dr Emily Knight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosts Phil Grabsky, BAFTA-winning filmmaker, and art lover Laura Bentham explore the painting’s rich history, Turner’s deep connection to Petworth, and the house’s world-class art collection.

Petworth House, home to Turner’s masterpiece and the setting for a new episode of the Painting of the Week podcast.

The recording coincides with Turner’s Vision at Petworth, the major exhibition running at the House until November 16, showcasing the landscapes Turner created during his many visits to the area.

The Petworth feature is part of the podcast’s sixth season, which covers iconic works from da Vinci to Matisse. Episodes are released weekly and can be heard at seventh-art.com/podcast or on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Prime Music.