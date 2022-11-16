Petworth man's sewage nightmare: 20 dead chickens, £50K in damage, sanitary products across the garden

A Petworth business owner living a sewage nightmare for nearly a decade has demanded Southern Water clean up its mess.

Karl Thacker, owner of KRT Computers, has suffered the loss of £50,000 in damages and a 20-strong brood of chickens that drowned in sewage when a pipe burst in 2013.

Nine years and 17 floods later and the devastation continues as Mr Thacker, of Selham Road, calls on Southern Water and the Environment Agency to do more to protect homes like his.

The most recent deluge came over the first weekend of November with sewage bursting through a manhole in Mr Thacker’s garden and into the river Lod.

He said: “Southern Water plays Russian roulette blaming adverse weather conditions but this weekend's flood was caused by a foreign object stopping the duty pump, poor maintenance meant the second pump did not kick in.

“This caused sewage to come through the manhole and break through soil at another point discharging into the River Lod.

"I can’t do anything — when I got flooded in 2013 I tried to sue for damages but the courts wouldn’t hear it. I was told I would need a judicial review but no normal person can afford that.”

Mr Thacker has also expressed serious concerns for the welfare of his animals with new puppies digging up sanitary products in his garden, a Koi pond at risk of becoming contaminated with sewage and has abandoned any efforts to keep chickens.

"I’ve just given up now because I can’t protect them,” he said.

“I still want Southern Water to clean up their mess, compensate me, and move their sewers off my property.”