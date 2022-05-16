Robert Muir is acting chairman of Petworth Park Sports which runs the ground in Petworth Park, the freehold of which is owned by the National Trust.

It maintains the ground and provides pitches and clubhouse facilities for users.

Robert said: “The clubhouse was last refurbished many years ago. It was very tired and not a welcoming venue.

The pavilion in Petworth

"We have completely refurbished the bar, clubroom and kitchen - this has involved /will involve stripping part of the building back to its frame - replastering, rewiring, redecorating, installing a new floor and seating.”

Looking ahead Petworth Park Sports wants to provide more opportunities and facilities for the use of local residents.

Robert said: “We want the pavilion to become a well used local facility as it is the main recreation facility in the town.

“We have a liquor licence and everyone will be welcome to become members of Petworth Park Sport on payment of a nominal sum, which will enable them to enjoy our facilities.”

It is run by both a board and a management committee.

The plan is to appoint a new board of directors in the hope that the local community will be well represented and consulted about the future of the recreation ground, they are hoping to get people with a range of skills to benefit the group.

Historically the main users of the recreation ground have been Petworth Football Club, founded in 1875, and Petworth Park Cricket Club which has recently been re-established, although cricket has been played in Petworth Park since early 19th century. Alongside cricket and football it is also used by a stoolball team.

The ground is leased by Petworth Town Council and managed by Petworth Park Sports. It is adjacent to the private gardens of Lord and Lady Egremont and very close to Petworth House.

Robert said: “It is a lovely venue enjoying views to the South Downs and of Petworth Park and House.”