A park in Petworth was vandalised on Monday, October 17.

Rosemary Gardens in Petworth was seen taped up following its vandalism which saw pieces of the play park torn away.

However, later, on Tuesday, October 18, the council had reported that the playpark had been vandalised again for the second time.

In a post on Facebook Petworth Town Council wrote: “There has been some vandalism in the Rosemary Garden play park, we will be getting someone over to look at it as soon as possible to make it safe once again. Please do not use this equipment until then.

"Sadly at 7am the following morning when a councillor checked on the equipment all the tape had been broken apart.

"So between 8pm last night and 7am this morning the playpark was a target once again.

"We would encourage anyone who witnesses Antisocial Behaviour to report it to the police call 101 or email them at https://www.sussex.police.uk/.../report-antisocial.../”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At this time we have had no official enquiry over the vandalism, however we urge anyone who sees antisocial behaviour to call us or to report it online.”

Following the council’s post on Facebook, many local residents expressed horror at the vandalism of the park.

Amy Hughes said: “ It makes me livid that people can’t respect their surroundings. I expect the yobs that did this once used to play in this park.

Tricia Stephens also expressed her disappointment at the vandalism.

She said: “This is just awful. I’m not sure when this all happened but over the weekend, Saturday or Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of clanging coming from the play park.

"I established that it was a child throwing a swing seat into the legs of the swing or maybe trying to throw it over the top to make it too high for other children to use.

"There were plenty of children and parents in the play park at the time as well as on the seats in Rosemary Gardens.”