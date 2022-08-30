Petworth Players to perform 'wonderful' and 'unique' new show

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Songs from the Musicals’ will be performed for one night only at the Leconfield Hall in the centre of the town on Saturday, September 10.

The group has been entertaining the community for the past 60 years with pantomimes, plays and talent shows but now – the numerous talented singers in the group are being given the chance to let their talents shine with this showcase for vocalists.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the group said: “On this one night only performance, you’ll feel transported to the theatre as we sing a variety of songs from all of your favourite musicals. From Les Misérables to Six and Chicago to Wicked, our talented vocalists are guaranteed to get you singing along!

From left: Lily Baker, Claire Sadler and Hannah Bridge

"We are so excited for our first event of this kind and it would be amazing if you could join us for what is sure to be a wonderful evening of music and fun.

“You really don't want to miss this unique event performed by brilliantly talented local singers and co-ordinated by a professional music artist - all in the heart of Petworth for a low price with a drink and fine snacks included.”

The idea came from Claire Sadler and daughter Lily Baker have been performing with the group for many years and they thought it would be a great idea to showcase the many talented singers in the group with a dedicated music evening.

Hannah Bridge is an expert vocal guide and tutor who joined the team and has been instrumental in helping to create the show.

Hannah is a professional singer and vocal coach who trained at The Academy of Contemporary Music and worked as a session singer for 15 years. She She sang BBC1 Christmas choir TV concert, supporting Lulu at a corporate event and sharing a stage with the Nolan Sisters in a professional pantomime. Having recently moved to Petworth, Hannah is delighted to be getting involved with the local community and encouraging the talented voices of Petworth Players.