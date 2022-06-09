Petworth Pop Up celebrates first birthday

Petworth Pop Up was set up a year ago by Cathy Whitby and Georgie Gaines, both of which have run and owned shops in Petworth.

In a statement, Petworth Pop Up said: “During the pandemic we became aware of the challenges that fellow small businesses had faced and the need to help independent makers and creators that didn't have physical shops. “There was also a change in the high street and the way that people shopped, many wanted to support small and local businesses going forward and so the idea for a Pop Up market was born.