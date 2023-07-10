Sally Matson, owner of greeting card shop Red Card in Golden Square, was invited to a glitzy awards event hosted at the glamorous Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair on Thursday (July 6).

More than 400 people attended the awards event with retailers hoping to end the night with a ‘Retas’ trophy in their hands. The Retas awards recognise excellence across the whole greeting card retailing spectrum.

Red Card beat off the competition to win the Best Independent Greeting Card Retailer in the Home Counties and South East.

Sally accepting her award at The Retas. Picture by Eddie MacDonald

Commenting on the win, Sally Matson, owner of Red Card, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be awarded this prestigious accolade. We love being part of the greeting card retail community in the UK, and we also love being part of the independent business community in Petworth.

"We have so many award winning businesses in Petworth now and we all contribute to make Petworth a fabulous shopping destination.”