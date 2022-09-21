Petworth School bombing: Ceremony to mark 80 years since the tragic event

Eight decades after students and teachers at Petworth Boy’s School lost their lives when a lone German bomber attacked, on Thursday September 28, survivors, families of the dead, and other residents in the town will attend a 10am service at the parish church of St Mary the Virgin, followed by an act of remembrance at the graveside.

On the importance of marking the occasion, Canon Mark Gilbert told this newspaper: “Particularly this year, as we have just lost one of the last survivors, John Wakeford, and there are still people who remember what happened on that day. It’s really important that we remember because the survivors are getting older.

"With all the things that have been going recently, and with the Queen’s death, it is a really important anniversary that we need to keep in our minds. It had such huge effect.

Petworth Bombing memorial in 2019

"It affected very single person in the town and there are still a lot of the families living in Petworth.”

He added: “There are still many families in Petworth who are affected by the traumatic events of that day.

“One of the most moving things each year is from those who survived that day telling their stories to today’s Petworth School pupils. There is nothing better that hearing those stories from those affected for all of us to understand the event.

“On the 80th anniversary we are having a service in church 10.00am to which all are welcome followed the usual memorial at the graveside. Everyone is invited back to Petworth School for the tea afterwards.

“For the families who have lived in Petworth all their lives this is part of their story, some of whose relatives are still pupils at the school. For those of us who have come to Petworth hearing their stories and experiences means we can keep alive for the next generation part of the history of our community.