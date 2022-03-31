Petworth school children learn about upcycling

Cathy Whitby, who owns Maggie and Belle in Market Square in Petworth, said: “I decided to run the after school club as I wanted to teach the children not only why it is beneficial to ‘upcycle’ furniture - and how it is environmentally friendly rather than just throwing out what we don’t like and buying new - but I also wanted to teach them how to paint furniture and the different techniques they can use to create beautiful furniture and accessories.”

Over the last eight weeks the children have been taught how to paint with chalk paint and practicing their painting techniques on wooden tealight holders and creating decorative plaques.

She said: “These children have done such an amazing job with all of their painting and I’m so proud of them all.

Petworth Primary School children with their chest of drawers

Cathy’s daughter is a student at the school, she said: “When I discussed my idea for the club with a teacher she thought it was a great idea and got the ball rolling to get the club set up and started.”

The students are aged between five and ten, and all of the tealight holders and decorative plaques are currently for sale in the shop and the chest of drawers will be too as soon as it is finished.