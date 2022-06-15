Petworth to hold town tidy up

Rosemary Gardensn in Petworth in bloom for the Britain in Bloom competition

Petworth is one of six places competing in the ‘Small Town’ category.

The town is hoping to retain its gold award in South & South in East in Bloom – and go one better as a finalist in the national Britain in Bloom competition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, finalists will be judged according to ‘strengthened environmental criteria that will help them to consider sustainability issues and implement planet-friendly gardening techniques within their community projects.’

In the small town category of Britain in Bloom Petworth is up against: Stonehouse in Gloucestershire; Croston in Lancashire, Kingsbridge in Devon, Randalstown in Ulster; and Hale Village in London.

Petworth Town Council wrote in a post on Facebook: “Bring your own gloves and any tools you may need.