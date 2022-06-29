Petworth Town Council cleans school for 'In Bloom'

Weeding, cutting grasses and mulching of the flower bed by cricket lodge gates as part of the In Bloom competition.

The Petworth In Bloom team cleaned Petworth Primary School on Saturday, June 25, as part of the national In Bloom campaign.

Part of the clean up included work to the school’s sensory gardens and the clearing of the bramble on the premises

The clean up was part of the town’s previous efforts in the ‘In Bloom’ competition but, due to the pandemic, had to be abandoned with neither the parents nor the ‘In Bloom’ team allowed onto the school grounds.

The school clean up comes as part of the town’s wider efforts to clean up.

Petworth is one of six places competing in the ‘Small Town’ category in the competition.