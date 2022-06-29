Petworth Town Council cleans school for 'In Bloom'

The Petworth In Bloom team cleaned Petworth Primary School on Saturday, June 25, as part of the national In Bloom campaign.
Part of the clean up included work to the school’s sensory gardens and the clearing of the bramble on the premises
The clean up was part of the town’s previous efforts in the ‘In Bloom’ competition but, due to the pandemic, had to be abandoned with neither the parents nor the ‘In Bloom’ team allowed onto the school grounds.
The school clean up comes as part of the town’s wider efforts to clean up.
Petworth is one of six places competing in the ‘Small Town’ category in the competition.
The town is hoping to retain its gold award in South & South in East in Bloom – and become a finalist in the national Britain in Bloom competition.