The meeting was held in Leconfield Hall on Thursday, April 28, and 15 organisations attended with information about what they do.

Liz Singleton, council chairman, listed plans for the coming year including a review of the neighbourhood plan, events being held for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, refurbishment of the cricket pavilion and support Petworth in Bloom who, led by cllr Tricia Hewlett, won gold in the 2021 South-East Region competition and has entered for the 2022 National In Bloom competition.

She advised that there is currently a vacancy, so an opportunity to join the council and contribute to its work in this vibrant town.

Local organisations at Petworth Town Council meeting

The meeting reviewed the council's achievements over the past year, including installation of the water fountain in Rosemary Gardens and the new Shimmings Path and seating.

Alan Copus, chairman of the finance committee, gave a presentation of the council's financial situation at the end of last year.

He said that it showed a small surplus which ploughs back into the current year's funds. Alan explained the significance of the eight per cent increase to the town council's element of the council tax (around 16p per week for a Band D property).

This generates around £10,000 towards offsetting some loss of income from outsourcing management of the farmers' market, review of the Neighbourhood Plan, Petworth In Bloom and continued work towards broadening community sports and leisure facilities.