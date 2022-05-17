Pevensey Bay pub to hold event for Ukrainian refugees and hosts

The event will be help at the Castle Inn in Eastbourne Road on May 28.

Landlady Daina Martin said, “We have already raised money but I thought it would be a nice thing to do, so they have somewhere to go.

“I think it is really important. I think they are literally coming over from a war-torn area, they have come somewhere where they don’t know anybody and there is a language barrier.”

Castle Inn, Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay

Mrs Martin said she came up with the idea after meeting two Ukrainian refugees.

She said, “There were two Ukrainian ladies who had come over and were looking for work.

“I invited them over and offered them a job.”

Despite the two women moving back to Poland to be closer to their families, Mrs Martin said she decided to start an event where Ukrainian refugees and hosts could meet each other.

She added, “I thought, ‘you really need someone else to talk to and what can I do?’”

The landlady said she is hoping to make Ukrainian food for the event.

Anyone interested in attending the event is urged to visit the event’s Facebook page or to contact the pub.