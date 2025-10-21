A local author leads ghost walks through Pevensey, which he says ‘must be the most haunted village in Sussex’.

Local author Robert Slater first led a ghost walk by lantern light through Pevensey 36 years ago – and they’re still popular today.

Robert believes Pevensey ‘must be the most haunted village in Sussex’.

"There is history everywhere,” he said.

"When the Normans walked the Castle ramparts the Roman walls were already nearly a thousand years old. It's not surprising there are Roman ghosts.

"In the Norman Castle, quite likely, Queen Joan of Navarre walked the walls, and maybe still does, imprisoned on witchcraft accusations by her stepson, Henry V.

"There is the Plague Pit in St Mary's Churchyard, the history of smuggling, the gaol cells in the old Court House and a supposed gruesome murder in the Mint House.

"So much of the village is unaltered, the echoes of the past still lurk in the Castle's dark shadows.”

Robert said occasionally ‘strange things’ happen on his walks. One man let out a scream when he felt someone push past him and then disappear into a wall.

Robert’s walkers also witnessed a figure dressed in black suddenly walk across the castle’s steep dry moat, before vanishing behind the trees and bushes.

The 90-minute walks run every Saturday throughout the year, starting at 7.30pm. Those who wish to take part should meet in the Castle car park.

Two extra walks will take place on Halloween (Friday, October 31). The first begins at 7.30pm, and the second at 10.30pm (ending at midnight).

Entry costs £10 for adults and £4 for under 14s.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/p/pevensey-ghost-walk-100057262609747/.