Phantom sign writer highlights traffic problems in Horsham village

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A phantom sign writer has highlighted traffic problems on residential streets in a village near Horsham.

A hand-made sign depicting ‘No Parking’ in red paint has been placed on a corner in Swann Way, Broadbridge Heath – and has gained praise from locals for pinpointing a lack of safe parking spaces in the area.

The sign appeared suddenly after a car had been left parked at the spot – a bend at a junction with Sleets Road – causing problems for drivers to pass safely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents have condemned it as a ‘stupid place to park’ and have taken to social media to share their views – urging the mystery sign writer to create more warning notices in other areas in the village.

A phantom sign writer has daubed a 'No Parking' sign in Swann Way, Broadbridge Heath - highlighting traffic problems in the areaA phantom sign writer has daubed a 'No Parking' sign in Swann Way, Broadbridge Heath - highlighting traffic problems in the area
A phantom sign writer has daubed a 'No Parking' sign in Swann Way, Broadbridge Heath - highlighting traffic problems in the area

One said: “I wish he would come and do this at the bottom of Forge Lane and Forge Close. We might actually be able to see both ways when we drive out.”

And another urged him to put up similar signs in Bearsden Way and Thelton Avenue.

A woman resident added: “As much as it is a nightmare to park around here, it is a pain when people park right on the corner – you wouldn’t fit an ambulance or a fire engine through in an emergency.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another person pointed out: “A car parked right on the corner a while ago, and granted, it was a stupid place to park, making it difficult to drive past. However, parking round here is really difficult. We all need our cars, and believe me, the ones with the vans don't like having to park here but they have no choice.

"The council have built all these new blocks of flats and next to no parking which has only made the situation worse. Where are people supposed to park?

"In my opinion, the council should get rid of the grass verges and make then into parking spaces. That way, it would keep the cars off the corners.”

But another said: “If people were more thoughtful and considerate with their parking we wouldn't need the street decorations.”

And yet another added: “The whole road is such a state now, it's embarrassing to live here.”

Related topics:Residents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice