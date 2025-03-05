Phantom sign writer highlights traffic problems in Horsham village

A phantom sign writer has highlighted traffic problems on residential streets in a village near Horsham.

A hand-made sign depicting ‘No Parking’ in red paint has been placed on a corner in Swann Way, Broadbridge Heath – and has gained praise from locals for pinpointing a lack of safe parking spaces in the area.

The sign appeared suddenly after a car had been left parked at the spot – a bend at a junction with Sleets Road – causing problems for drivers to pass safely.

Residents have condemned it as a ‘stupid place to park’ and have taken to social media to share their views – urging the mystery sign writer to create more warning notices in other areas in the village.

One said: “I wish he would come and do this at the bottom of Forge Lane and Forge Close. We might actually be able to see both ways when we drive out.”

And another urged him to put up similar signs in Bearsden Way and Thelton Avenue.

A woman resident added: “As much as it is a nightmare to park around here, it is a pain when people park right on the corner – you wouldn’t fit an ambulance or a fire engine through in an emergency.”

Another person pointed out: “A car parked right on the corner a while ago, and granted, it was a stupid place to park, making it difficult to drive past. However, parking round here is really difficult. We all need our cars, and believe me, the ones with the vans don't like having to park here but they have no choice.

"The council have built all these new blocks of flats and next to no parking which has only made the situation worse. Where are people supposed to park?

"In my opinion, the council should get rid of the grass verges and make then into parking spaces. That way, it would keep the cars off the corners.”

But another said: “If people were more thoughtful and considerate with their parking we wouldn't need the street decorations.”

And yet another added: “The whole road is such a state now, it's embarrassing to live here.”