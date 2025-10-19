‘Phenomenal’ cancer nurse at University Hospitals Sussex trust awarded for her ‘outstanding support and compassionate care’

A ‘phenomenal’ cancer nurse at the University Hospitals Sussex trust has been awarded for her ‘outstanding support and compassionate care’.

Leti Manzo, Macmillan Colorectal Nurse Specialist at University Hospitals Sussex, has been recognised as ‘Star of the Month’ for her extraordinary dedication to compassionate, personalised care.

Leti was nominated by a patient living with stage 4 colorectal cancer, who described Leti’s support as ‘life-changing,’ praising her for going ‘above and beyond from day one.’

The patient said: “Leti took time to understand my conditions, including my neurodiversity and complex mental health needs, adapted her communication, and consistently advocated for me throughout my treatment. Her compassion, honesty, and dedication have made a huge difference to my care and confidence.”

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Sussex said: “From the moment they met, Leti made it her mission to ensure the patient felt safe, heard, and informed. She researched the patient’s conditions, tailored her communication style, and explained the complexities of cancer treatment in ways that were accessible and empowering.

“Leti’s commitment extended far beyond clinical care. She attended outpatient appointments, maintained regular face-to-face contact, and worked tirelessly behind the scenes to coordinate extra support.

“Her empathy and person-centred approach helped the patient feel less alone during an incredibly difficult time.”

The patient added: “Leti continues to support me as I navigate this long and difficult journey in whatever way she can. I am forever grateful that Leti came along at a time when I felt so alone and scared with my cancer and the future. She truly deserves recognition for the incredible work she does.”