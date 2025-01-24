Photo exhibition showing beauty of Ashdown Forest open for extra six weeks after positive response

‘Ashdown Forest Through My Lens’ is the work of professional photographer Craig Payne, 36, from Danehill, East Sussex.

It opened in November and was due to close this month but the response has been so positive that the exhibition will now remain open until the end of March.

Craig said: “The exhibition started out as a six-week display of images I have taken on the beautiful Ashdown Forest.

“I decided to display my photographs based on the seasons they were taken in to really emphasize how much the heathland changes throughout the year. As such, the bright pinks and purples of the flowering heather fill the Summer section, Autumn is full of golden hues, Winter includes snow and frost scenes and Spring reflects the arrival of new life with bluebells and fresh leaves filling the landscape.

“The photographs are available to order alongside my published book, and sales have been very promising, raising money for the Ashdown Forest Foundation.

“A new photograph will soon be on display and this shows Friends Clump, Ashdown Forest and the South Downs covered in the recent snow and frost on 12th January.”

The pictures are on display daily at the Forest Centre on Colemans Hatch Road, Wych Cross, RH18 5JP. Opening times are 10am to 4pm. People can find out more about Craig Payne Photography at www.craigpayne.co.uk or www.facebook.com/craigpaynephotography.

