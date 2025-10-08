Photo shows bright light in sky as residents report ‘green meteor’ flying over East Sussex village

The event happened at about 8pm.

A post on Newhaven Notice Board on Facebook asked at about 8.30pm whether anyone had seen a ‘huge bright green meteor fly over Denton towards Seaford’.

Surprised and delighted residents responded to the post saying that they had.

Archie George, who commented on the post, said one of his cameras captured the sight. Several frames show a very bright ball of light moving across the sky.

The BBC’s Sky at Night Magazine explains that meteors happen when a small particle, known as a meteoroid, enters Earth’s atmosphere and vaporises. The magazine said: “From the ground, the swift moving path of light that results is what’s known as a meteor trail.”

The BBC news website said the annual Draconid meteor shower is visible until Friday, October 10, this year in the northern hemisphere and was set to peak on the evening of Wednesday, October 8. It is not clear whether the possible meteor seen from East Sussex is part of this.

The Orionid meteor shower is one of the best known meteor showers that happens at this time of year. Royal Museums Greenwich said the Orionid meteors are pieces of Comet 1P/Halley, also known as Halley’s Comet.

The Sussex Express showed Archie’s image to the East Sussex Astronomical Society (ESAS).

“This could well be a bright meteor,” said the society’s chair and founder Andy Lawes FRAS. “Meteors are visible throughout the year, more so on certain dates and especially this month of October.”

Andy, who is also founder of Astronomy Adventures UK, said Draconids are active from October 6-10 with a typical rate of around five to ten per hour, which is variable with occasional outbursts. He said Orionids are active from October 2 to November 7 with a peak of about October 20-22 and a typical rate of about 15 per hour. He said Orionids are ‘fast meteors often with trains’. Andy added that Southern Taurid meteors are active from September to November 20 with a broad peak around October 10 and a low rate of slow bright fireballs (around five per hour).

Andy said: “All three are visible from the UK; the Draconids are best seen to the north/north-west soon after dusk, the Orionids are best after midnight radiating from Orion, and the Southern Taurids appear low and slow across the sky. The Draconids 2025 peak coincides with a bright Harvest Moon (full on October 7), which will significantly reduce faint meteor visibility but The Orionids peak near a new moon window around October 20-22, providing excellent dark sky contrast for observing and imaging.

“So, if its clear, venture outside in the clear Sussex nights and go meteor hunting.”

1 . Meteor in East Sussex Footage of the possible meteor was captured by Archie George Photo: Archie George