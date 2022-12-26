Photos and video: Brighton Christmas Day swimmers brave chilly waters
Dozens of bathers went to Brighton beach on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) to take a chilly dip in the sea.
By Lawrence Smith
53 minutes ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 12:25pm
The event took place at about 11am with around 100 people taking part.
There were lifeguards overseeing the swim as the bathers donned their Santa hats before braving the cold waters.
These great photos were taken by Jamie Lasmar Sussex News and Pictures.
