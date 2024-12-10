The event was held from Friday to Sunday, December 6-8, at Holy Trinity Church.

Since 2003 the church has raised £100,000 for charity with a display of more than 70 decorated trees. Visit cuckfieldctf.org.uk.

There is always plenty of live music at the event, with groups, soloists, organists, pianists and instrumentalists playing and singing for visitors.

A spokesperson for the event said on Facebook Saturday: "We had to open the doors early. There were so many people waiting outside in the rain to see the trees and hear the Ukeladies.”

On Monday morning they announced: “Sadly, the Cuckfield Christmas Tree Festival is over for this year, but you can recreate it at home by having one of the trees that are now undecorated. Come and take your pick for a minimum £10 donation. Available outside Holy Trinity Cuckfield.”

Highlights this year included The Rock Choir who performed a ticketed concert on Saturday evening, and a special carol service among the trees on Sunday evening. The partner charity for the 2024 festival is HOPE Charity Project, which helps young people experiencing mental health challenges.

