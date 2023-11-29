The spectacular Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights are back on in Worthing.

The amazing display was switched on at 5pm on Sunday, November 26, to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex.

The team behind it thanked everyone who has supported the project for the past three years.

A spokesperson on Facebook said: “We hope you love the display we’ve put together this year as much as we do and a massive thank you once again to Worthing Lions and A Star Waste Management for sponsoring us.”

Seeing the festive spectacle is free but people who want to leave a donation can visit www.justgiving.com/page/saxifrage-christmas-lights-1698941063754. Alternatively, people can use one of the donation boxes on the fences of each front garden or the donation box in the seat of the sleigh. There are also QR codes for people to scan.

The display will be on from 4.30pm to 9.30pm every day until Monday, January 1.

1 . Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights The spectacular Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights are back on in Worthing for 2023 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights The spectacular Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights are back on in Worthing for 2023 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights SAXIFRAGE WAY CHRISTMAS DISPLAY WORTHING 28-11-23 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights SAXIFRAGE WAY CHRISTMAS DISPLAY WORTHING 28-11-23 Photo: Eddie Mitchell