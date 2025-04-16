Photos and video: kids’ ‘brilliant bonnets’ on display during Easter parade through Burgess Hill

Children made some colourful Easter bonnets recently for a parade through the centre of Burgess Hill.

The event took place at about 12.30pm on Monday, April 14, in Church Walk.

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson said on Facebook: “The kids made some brilliant bonnets and had a great time parading them through Church Walk. We held three sessions at The Kiln and after all the crafting, everyone was invited to take part in a short parade, followed by a free picnic. Thanks so much to everyone who joined us – and to Burgess Hill Creative Community and Central Sussex Rotary for making the day so special.”

Burgess Hill Creative Community praised the ‘wonderful creations’ the children made.

Central Sussex Rotary provided the Easter Bunny for the day, and said he would also be at the Market Place Shopping Centre on Good Friday morning.

Sandwiches and other food at the event was provided by Mustard Seed Café.

