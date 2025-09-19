Photos and video: new One Stop Support Shop opens in Burgess Hill

The special opening event took place at the Salvation Army Hall in Cyprus Road on Thursday, September 18.

The support shop brings together local community groups and charities under one roof to offer support and advice.

Peter Williams, Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, told the Middy: “The important thing about this is that this is going on every month now, right through until at least July next year.”

He said visitors can ‘find out about what charities are doing and how they can be supported in their daily lives’.

Mr Williams said: “This has all been put together by Burgess Hill Town Council and we have some partners in this, which are Befriended and the Burgess Hill Pantry. We’ve got Burgess Hill Youth, the Salvation Army and the Burgess Hill Food Bank.”

Other community organisations taking part in the project, include Spire Computer Support, Prevention Assessment Team, Age UK West Sussex Brighton and Hove and Pathfinder. Different groups will be available each month to provide support with food provision and budgeting, youth services and activities, social connections and befriending, and guidance on local services and volunteering. Burgess Hill residents can drop in for a hot drink and a chat in a relaxed environment.

Mr Williams added: “This is bringing together charities and support organisations, which will help to change lives.”

Burgess Hill Town Council said on Facebook: "It was fantastic to see so many people join us.” The council said: “We’re already looking forward to the next session on Thursday 16 October.”

One Stop Support Shop takes place on the third Thursday of every month. Groups or organisations that would like to be involved can get in touch by emailing [email protected]. People can find out more at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/one-stop-support-shop or call 01444 247726.

1 . One Stop Support Shop The launch of Burgess Hill's One Stop Support Shop at the Salvation Army Hall on Thursday, September 18 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2509182

2 . One Stop Support Shop Peter Williams, Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council (right), at the opening event Photo: Steve Robards, SR2509182

3 . One Stop Support Shop One Stop Support Shop takes place on the third Thursday of every month Photo: Steve Robards, SR2509182