Workers were seen surveying Madeira Terraces on Monday morning, November 18, and drone photos and a video have been submitted to Sussex World.

Brighton and Hove City Council said planning permission was granted for Phase One of the restoration at the Planning Committee on November 2, 2022.

They added that a design team has been appointed while funding has been secured to complete the first stage of the work.

Visit www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/city-regeneration/major-developments/madeira-terrace-restoration to find out more about the restoration.

A spokesperson said: “Madeira Terrace is a Grade 2* listed, 865-metre-long stretch of seafront arches and promenade on Madeira Drive in Brighton. Originally built in the late 1800s, more and more of it has been closed to the public since 2014. This is because the local marine environment has degraded the structure and made it unsafe.”

1 . Brighton seafront Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront Photo: Eddie Mitchell

