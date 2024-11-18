Photos and video: restoration work begins on iconic seafront arches in Brighton

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:02 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 17:12 GMT
Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront.

Workers were seen surveying Madeira Terraces on Monday morning, November 18, and drone photos and a video have been submitted to Sussex World.

Brighton and Hove City Council said planning permission was granted for Phase One of the restoration at the Planning Committee on November 2, 2022.

Record-breaking turnout as 1,100 men get blood test

They added that a design team has been appointed while funding has been secured to complete the first stage of the work.

Visit www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/city-regeneration/major-developments/madeira-terrace-restoration to find out more about the restoration.

A spokesperson said: “Madeira Terrace is a Grade 2* listed, 865-metre-long stretch of seafront arches and promenade on Madeira Drive in Brighton. Originally built in the late 1800s, more and more of it has been closed to the public since 2014. This is because the local marine environment has degraded the structure and made it unsafe.”

Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront

1. Brighton seafront

Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront

2. Brighton seafront

Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront

3. Brighton seafront

Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront

4. Brighton seafront

Work has begun on restoring the iconic arches on Brighton seafront Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonWorkers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice