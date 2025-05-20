Photos and video show flowers in bloom at Ansty Village Centre’s beautiful garden

Our photographer has taken these colourful snaps of flowers in bloom at Ansty Village Centre.

The eye-catching display has been getting plenty of positive feedback recently with some enthusiastic residents getting in touch to let us know about it.

The beds in front of the centre, which is on Deaks Lane off the A272, have been developed by volunteers from Ansty Gardening Club and Ansty Cricket Club.

Garden Club member Rebekah Panayides has been involved with the flower bed project from the start.

She told the Middy: “A team of volunteers made up from Ansty Garden and Cricket Clubs began work on the borders outside the recently-built Village Centre in autumn 2023 and got to work on the heavy clay soil, removing building rubble and weeds. Donations of mulch from KPS and local landscapers D. Edwards & Son were gratefully received and added as a top layer to help improve the soil and reduce weeding.”

Rebekah said planting took place over the next year but the limited budget meant that only the essentials were purchased, including grasses and bulbs.

She said: “The rest were donated by local Ansty residents and garden club members or grown from seed. The idea with the planting is to encourage as many bees, butterflies and other bugs as possible, provide some colour all year for visitors but minimise the upkeep. Good examples of the type of plants used are geums, rudbeckia, persicaria, agastache and hylotelephium (sedums). The borders never get watered, apart from when plants go in, and the only maintenance required are a few weeding sessions and one huge cut back in spring.”

Rebekah added that ‘bug homes’ and ‘dead hedges’ will be created to boost biodiversity further. She said: “Watch this space for more ideas or, better still, come and join in. Our friendly Garden Club meets at Ansty Village Centre on the last Wednesday of the month.”

She said everyone is welcome regardless of their gardening skill level.

Ansty Village Centre is a £1.25 million community hub for Mid Sussex and was officially opened in October 2021.