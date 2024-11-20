Photos and video show spectacular autumn tints at Tilgate Lake in Crawley

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 18:46 GMT
Sussex World photographer Steve Robards went to Tilgate Lake in Crawley this week to capture some of the beautiful autumn colours on display.

This gallery shows a multitude of orange, yellow and red leaves on the ground at the scenic attraction.

According to alltrails.com the 4.5-km circular trail around the lake takes about one hour and 19 minutes to complete.

Autumn at Tilgate Lake in Crawley

1. Tilgate Lake

Autumn at Tilgate Lake in Crawley Photo: Steve Robards, SR2411201

2. Tilgate Lake

Autumn at Tilgate Lake in Crawley Photo: Steve Robards, SR2411201

3. Tilgate Lake

Autumn at Tilgate Lake in Crawley Photo: Steve Robards, SR2411201

4. Tilgate Lake

Autumn at Tilgate Lake in Crawley Photo: Steve Robards, SR2411201

