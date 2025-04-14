The spring event took place on Saturday, April 5 (2pm to 4pm) at St Wilfrid’s Centenary Hall in St Wilfrid’s Way.

The event was free to attend and featured a café, plants for sale and a raffle.

Vice chair Sylvia Harris called it ‘a glorious spring day with a spectacular display of daffodils, floral entries, photography, handicrafts and art’.

She said: “Our café with homemade cakes and refreshments created a wonderful friendly atmosphere. Many thanks go to Duncan Pascoe, Deputy Mayor, for presenting our awards and and joining us for lunch.”

She said: “We are always grateful to members who help us with the show, especially our café and raffle plant sales as these are very important to our day. We are an open society and always welcome friends, old and new. Marion and Sarah Goodwill have recently enjoyed entering our shows coming from Hailsham and already enjoying success.”

The winners were:

Maureen Goodwill – Georg Prevett Memorial Trophy for Winner of Class 1 and H.W. Gristwood Spring Trophy for the most points in Daffodil Classes 1-14).

Dr Rosie Mack – Daffodil Shield Award for the Best Bloom on Show and the Hotblack Challenge Trophy for the Best Vase of Daffodils in Classes 3 and 4.

Michael Figg – The Coming of Age Trophy for the winner of Class 17.

Ron Ekins – The Eileen Hayward Memorial Cup and Roger’s Vase.

Sylvia Harris – The Centenary Cup.

Certificates of Merit Awards were presented to:

Zoe Burchill – Best Junior Exhibit in Photography and Best Exhibit in Junior Classes.

Emma Barr – Best Exhibit in Flower Arranging and Best Exhibit in Photography.

A Special Class from Spring Chickens Art Class – Best in Show awarded to Naomi.

HHHS aims to promote ‘the joys and benefits of gardening’ to all ages. HHHS hosts three showcase events every year – spring, summer and autumn shows – where people can enter their locally grown plants, fruits and vegetables. All entries have to be received by the Show Secretary by 8pm on the Thursday before the show. Entries should be e-mailed to [email protected]. Visit www.hhhs.org.uk.

1 . Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Spring Show 2025 Flowers on display at St Wilfrid’s Centenary Hall Photo: Staff, SR2504071

2 . Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Spring Show 2025 Michael Figg – The Coming of Age Trophy for the winner of Class 17 Photo: Staff, SR2504071

3 . Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Spring Show 2025 Primroses Photo: Staff, SR2504071