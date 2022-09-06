Photos: family arts project in Bognor Regis is a smash hit
An arts day in Bognor Regis featuring free performances, international artists, face painting and interactive stalls, proved to be a hit with families and children on Saturday.
The event, called, ‘Our Town’, took place on the newly renovated Place St Maur from 11am to 3pm.
There, spectators were treated to showcases by local dance schools like Bognor’s The Art of Dance and Fitness, which accepts students from ages three to 18, as well as traditional Punch and Judy shows, and interactive arts workshops arranged by Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts.
The event was organised by national charity Artswork in tandem with the Business Industrial District to promote an exciting new project which is intended to give young people a chance to reimagine Bognor Regis.
To that end, Artswork commissioned photographer and artist ‘Lewis’ to work with youths on their vision for the seaside down.
He was onsite throughout the event, working with young people to better develop their ideas. He also presided over a family photography challenge designed to get mum, dad, and their children working with cameras and thinking with photos.
