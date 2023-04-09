Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
Brighton's Mod Aid eventBrighton's Mod Aid event
Brighton's Mod Aid event

Photos: Hundreds of Mods descend on Brighton to raise money for Sussex Homeless Support

Hundreds of scooter enthusiasts descended on Brighton for a festival dedicated to raising money for homelessness in Sussex this afternoon (April 09).

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST

Dubbed Mods aid, the festival features music from the 60s and 70s, stalls selling mod-inspired memorabilia, period-relevant vintage clothing, and a scooter show with trophies for the best rides.

Thankfully, one of our photographers, Eddie Mitchell, was there to capture the action.

Read more

Pictures: Tourists flock to Brighton beach for Easter weekend as sun shines

Mod aid scooter run in Brighton

1. Mod aid scooter run

Mod aid scooter run in Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Mod Aid run on Easter Sunday in Brighton

2. Mod aid run

Mod Aid run on Easter Sunday in Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Mod aid run on Easter Sunday

3. Mod aid run Brighton

Mod aid run on Easter Sunday Photo: Eddie Mitchell

EASTER SUNDAY BRIGHTON - MOD AID RUN WITH ORIGINAL WHO SCOOTER

4. EASTER SUNDAY BRIGHTON - MOD AID RUN WITH ORIGINAL WHO SCOOTER

EASTER SUNDAY BRIGHTON - MOD AID RUN WITH ORIGINAL WHO SCOOTER Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BrightonSussex