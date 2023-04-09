Photos: Hundreds of Mods descend on Brighton to raise money for Sussex Homeless Support
Hundreds of scooter enthusiasts descended on Brighton for a festival dedicated to raising money for homelessness in Sussex this afternoon (April 09).
By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST
Dubbed Mods aid, the festival features music from the 60s and 70s, stalls selling mod-inspired memorabilia, period-relevant vintage clothing, and a scooter show with trophies for the best rides.
Thankfully, one of our photographers, Eddie Mitchell, was there to capture the action.
