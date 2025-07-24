PHOTOS: Looking back to 2010's Bexhill Carnival

This year's carnival theme is "Out of this World" and will start at 1pm from Brockley Road, with stalls and entertainment on the Polegrove from 12:30. From Brockley Road, the procession will travel down Wickham Avenue, cross Sackville Road, and enter Western Road. At the end of Western Road, it turns left into Devonshire Square, Endwell Road, and turns right into Sea Road. The parade travels the length of Sea Road, turns right into Marina, then right into Devonshire Road, left into Parkhurst Road, left again into Sackville Road, to the bottom of Sackville Road, and then follows the seafront via West Parade until it's back at the start in Brockley Road.

Before the Second World War, carnivals in Bexhill were organised by the Rotary Club, with the last one taking place in 1937, not long before the outbreak of war in 1939. In July 1950, the carnival was given a new lease of life by Bexhill Round Table. Their chairman, Peter Evenden, was one of the founding members of the Service Club for Young Businessmen, and he envisaged the carnival as being the club's commitment to community service in the town.

More information and history can be found on Bexhill Carnival’s website.

Photos in our gallery were taken by Tony Coombes Photography, who was a freelance at the time for our Hastings and Bexhill Observers.

1 . Bexhill Carnival 2010 Bexhill Carnival 2010 on July 24. Photo by Tony Coombes Photography. Photo: Tony Coombes Photography

2 . Bexhill Carnival 2010 Bexhill Carnival 2010: Pram Race on July 20. Photo by Tony Coombes Photography. Photo: Tony Coombes Photography

3 . Bexhill Carnival 2010 Bexhill Carnival 2010: Pram Race on July 20. Photo by Tony Coombes Photography. Photo: Tony Coombes Photography