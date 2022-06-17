Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2206162

Photos of Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers

This week Arundel Cathedral celebrated the feast ofCorpus Christi with a magnificent festival of flowers.

By Steve Holloway
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:15 am

The world famous annual event has taken place for more than 140 years and features a carpet of flowers in the central aisle of the cathedraland a procession of the Blessed Sacrament from the Cathedral to the courtyard of Arundel Castle, where Benediction is given.

This year’s event took place on Wednesday and Thursday (June 15-16).

1. Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral

Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2206162

Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales

2. Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral

Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2206162

Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales

3. Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral.

Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2206162

Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales

4. Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral

Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2206162

Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales
Arundel CastleCathedral
Next Page
Page 1 of 4