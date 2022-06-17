Photos of Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers

The world famous annual event has taken place for more than 140 years and features a carpet of flowers in the central aisle of the cathedraland a procession of the Blessed Sacrament from the Cathedral to the courtyard of Arundel Castle, where Benediction is given.
This year’s event took place on Wednesday and Thursday (June 15-16).
1. Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral
Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers 2022 at Arundel Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2206162
Photo: S Robards
