Lindfield Bonfire Society’s big evening of fireworks and fun took place on Saturday, November 4, this year.

The annual celebrations were free-to-attend and the evening started at 7pm with a torchlight procession around the village.

This lead onto the Common for the reading of the Bonfire Prayer and the lighting of the bonfire.

Mark Tampion-Lacey, vice chair of Lindfield Bonfire Society, said on the society’s Facebook page: “A big thank you to everyone at Lindfield Bonfire Society who put so much work into this year's Linfield Bonfire Night Celebration.”

Money raised from the street collection on the night was in aid of the local children’s charities Chestnut Tree House, Court Meadow Riding for the Disabled, Cleft Lip & Palate Association (C.L.A.P.A.), Woodland’s Mead and Orchard House. The society thanked everyone who helped, including those who picked up litter, organised fencing, built a fire, made torches, built the guy, provided food and drink and counted money.

1 . Lindfield Bonfire Society Lindfield Bonfire Society's big fireworks evening took place on Saturday, November 4 Photo: Mike Anton

2 . Lindfield Bonfire Society Lindfield Bonfire Society's big fireworks evening took place on Saturday, November 4 Photo: Andy Hortin

3 . Lindfield Bonfire Society Lindfield Bonfire Society's big fireworks evening took place on Saturday, November 4 Photo: Darren Lucas

4 . Lindfield Bonfire Society Lindfield Bonfire Society's big fireworks evening took place on Saturday, November 4 Photo: Andy Hortin