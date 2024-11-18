The councils said their contractors are ‘in a race against time’ to finish all the work that needs to be done before the end of November’s ‘tidal window’ on Wednesday evening (November 20).

They said work continued over the weekend and on Monday ‘both in daylight and in the dark’.

A spokesperson said: “These images show how our contractors have continued to make good progress by maximising every minute available to them when the spring low tides have allowed them safe access to the beach.”

Worthing Pier has been closed for safety reasons since October 10, after part of the structure suffered storm damage. Worthing Borough Council contractors began work last week on a temporary fix ‘during the spring low tide’.

The councils said on Monday evening: “Each spring low tide is shorter than the one before, meaning we have less and less time on the beach. Over the weekend and today our contractors have done a lot of bracing and welding to the six new piles and supporting beams that now sit on top of those piles. The next step is putting in place the long steel trusses that will stretch under the width of the pier, fixed to the beams on top of the piles.”

Adur & Worthing Councils have thanked everyone for their patience during the disruption on the seafront. They added: “In the meantime, please do not attempt to go under or on the pier, or over the temporary fencing at our contractors’ compound. These areas are not safe for residents to enter and any damage caused could delay when we can make the pier safe enough for us to reopen it.”

