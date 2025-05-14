The traveller camp arrived at the beauty spot in West Sussex on Tuesday evening (May 13) – and they remained at the site until the weekend.

Two police cars were pictured at the site on Tuesday, as officers worked alongside the local authority to move the group on.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of this incident and are assisting the local authority as the lead agency.”

A notice has been served by West Sussex County Council, requiring the travellers to vacate the land.

The letter reads: “As you may be aware, the land on which you are currently living and storing your property is the property of West Sussex County Council.

"You are living here without the license or consent of the council, and we have been instructed to recover possession of the land.

"You are, therefore, directed to leave this land immediately.

"Failure to comply without reasonable excuse will result in action being taken against you in the Magistrates’ Court as soon as possible.”

The county council confirmed that the ‘unauthorised encampment’ consisted of ‘13 caravans and other associated vehicles’.

A vacation notice was served and the council warned that court proceedings would follow ‘if the site is not vacated’.

The county council also issued a statement to Sussex World.

It read: “We are aware of the unauthorised encampment at Goring Gap. Officers have visited the site and the occupants were issued with notices to vacate the land.

"Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Adur and Worthing Council and Sussex Police.”

All vehicles had left the site by Sunday, May 18.

The recent hot weather has seen an influx of traveller camps in West Sussex.

Multiple traveller vehicles were pictured at Manor Sports Ground in Broadwater – which is home to Worthing Cricket Club – on the morning of Friday, May 2.

A West Sussex County Council (WSCC) statement read: “There is an unauthorised encampment consisting of approximately 20 caravans at Manor Park, Broadwater, Worthing.

"Notice has been served and a court date will be issued in due course.”

A county council spokesperson told Sussex World that officers visited the site and the occupants were ‘issued with notices to vacate the land’.

"Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence,” they added. “We will continue to monitor the site together with Adur and Worthing Council and Sussex Police.”

The group then moved on to Victoria Park and playground in Norfolk Street, Worthing.

One social media report read: “Lots [of] caravans arriving at Victoria park this morning – loose dogs everywhere.”

WSCC added: “There is an unauthorised encampment at Victoria Park, Worthing. We are monitoring the site with Sussex Police and Adur and Worthing Council. The site will be visited by officers and a notice to vacate will be issued.”

A Sussex Police statement – at 2.40pm on Saturday, May 3 – read: “We’ve used police powers to successfully move an unauthorised encampment from Victoria Park in Worthing.

“We have liaised with the local authority and engaged with the group and issued a Section 60c notice this morning.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The same group were previously pictured at Adur Recreation Ground and playground on Brighton Road in Shoreham.

Police officers were seen at the site on the morning of Tuesday, April 29.

A spokesperson for WSCC said on Wednesday, April 30: “We are aware of the unauthorised encampment at Adur Recreation Ground, Shoreham.

"Officers have visited the site and the occupants were issued with notices to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence.

"We will continue to monitor the site together with Adur and Worthing Council and Sussex Police.”

The county council said the ‘unauthorised encampment’ in Shoreham consisted of 25 caravans, adding: “Notice has been served and a court date will be issued in due course.”

Travellers were also spotted in Bognor Regis on April 28.

A WSCC statement on the Bognor camp read: “There is an unauthorised encampment consisting of five caravans at West Park. Notice has been served and a court date will be issued in due course.”

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “We are aware of the presence of travellers on council land.

"We are working with West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police and following the appropriate legal processes to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

"We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”

The county council said the unauthorised encampment at West Park, Bognor Regis has ‘now moved on and the site has been vacated’.

What does the law say?

In June 2022, it was made an offence for someone over 18 to reside on land without the owner’s consent and have, or intend to have, at least one vehicle with them.

The powers have made police able to arrest people and seize equipment, including vehicles, in relation to the offence.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said traveller encampments can be a ‘challenge’ for local authorities and the police force.

At a performance and accountability meeting with police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne, Ms Shiner said Sussex Police were one of the first forces to use the new powers.

What happens after you make a report

Members of the travelling communities, including gypsies and travellers, periodically visit West Sussex. Adur and Worthing Council said this happens ‘most commonly in the summer’ and for ‘short periods at a time’.

A spokesperson added: “Adur & Worthing Councils welcome all communities to visit and enjoy our local area, and we also work together with partners to make sure visits by travelling communities work for everyone.”

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is the lead authority for managing such visits but local councils provide access to bins; and – ‘where appropriate’ – toilets on the sites; deal with reports of fly-tipping and ensure sites are cleaned up after groups have moved on ‘repair any damage caused to the sites afterwards’.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “Once we receive a report we will visit a site to check: its tidiness; how much it's disrupting local residents and businesses; whether it's obstructing highways or public rights of way; if there are any welfare or humanitarian issues.

"We will tolerate an encampment for a short time if the campers are behaving, the site is tidy and other circumstances allow.

"We are likely to evict if the camp is causing a nuisance or campers aren't behaving. Usually we agree an acceptable deadline with the campers. This is cheaper and quicker than taking legal action.

“If we can't agree an eviction deadline there are powers the police can use. We have to apply these in line with the Human Rights Act and Race Relations Act, otherwise we may be challenged in court.”

Sussex Police responds to ‘any reports of anti-social behaviour or crime’ involving either the travelling communities or the settled community – the site where they are staying and the area nearby, the county council said.

Police officers also liaise with the Gypsy and Traveller Advisory Group to ‘promote equality and tackle hate crime’.

To report incidents of anti-social behaviour or crime, including hate crime: call 101 or make a report on the Sussex Police website. However if you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

