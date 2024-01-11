Physiotherapy clinic set to open in Chichester city centre later this month

Throwing open its doors on January 29, Bodyset will offer customers a range of services to designed to help make the most of their bodies.

The venue, on 64 North Street, will feature five treatment rooms and a ‘state of the art’ rehabilitation room, the businesses website said. Staff will help clients develop bespoke sports and training programmes, deal with the impacts of long term injuries and conditions, and reduce discomfort caused by muscle tension. Since many clients struggle to find time fore physiotherapy around personal and professional commitments, the business will be open from early in the morning right through until evening, with bookings available online.