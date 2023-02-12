Edit Account-Sign Out
Piano at Horsham train station mystifies travellers

A piano situated in the foyer of Horsham train station has been mystifying rail travellers.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 2:35pm

Some have speculated that Horsham might be following the lead of London Bridge Station where an organ was installed last year for passers-by to play.

The piano is situated near the ticket barriers leading to the platforms at Horsham.

However Govia Thameslink Railway say that the piano is a temporary installation until a new home is found for it.

A piano in the foyer of Horsham train station has been mystifying travellers

A railway spokesperson said: “The piano is one of six that were originally installed at locations around the town as a community art and music project during the Horsham District Year of Culture in 2019.

“The overall piano event was organised by local recording studio QM Studios in support of Chestnut Tree House children's hospice. The pianos were donated by Horsham Piano Centre and decorated by local primary schoolchildren, guided by a professional artist.

“The piano has temporarily returned to the station but it can only be played at very limited times, when the ticket office is closed – because of the volume – so we are looking for another location, preferably another station, although we haven't yet identified one that's suitable.”

He added: “There is a piano for public use at Brighton, which has a spacious concourse.”

The piano in the foyer at Horsham train station - Govia Thameslink Railway are looking to find it a new home

The organ at London Bridge – an abandoned Victorian church organ – was installed last July for passengers commuting in and out of the capital to play.

Located in the arches of the station, the 250-pipe organ was rehomed by the charity Pipe Up for Pipe Organs, an organisation which rescues old abandoned church organs and rehomes them.

