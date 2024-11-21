Pick your own Christmas tree at East Sussex farm attraction

It is taking place at Sharnfold Farm, Stone Cross, on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1 and is the chance to create festive family memories.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "We have set up a truly wonderful festive experience for everyone. You will be able to walk down to our Christmas tree field and take your time selecting the perfect tree for your home.

"Once you have decided, our farmer James will personally cut it down. Only James will handle the tree cutting process as we want to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.

"Being able to come to a farm and choose which tree you want is very special, and then to watch James cut it all down. The children will just love it, so too may the adults.

You can carry your tree back for same-day takeaway or let us hold it until Wednesday for collection." Tickets are £37.50 plus a Booking Fee for up to four people. Extra guests are £3.50 each. While you are at Sharnfold, you can also, enjoy the Christmas-themed farm trail. Your ticket includes the entire experience - the trail, the fun, and, most importantly, the Christmas tree you pick out to take home.

