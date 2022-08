The event on Stoney Lane provided families with some spectacular demonstrations, first aid advice, plenty of refreshments, stalls and a raffle with proceeds donated to The Firefighter’s Charity.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell took these colourful pictures.

Everybody was welcome to the free event, which was sponsored by T Reeves and Son.

