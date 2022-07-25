The show was held at Village Hall in Pipers Lane in the village near Petworth.

There were a record number of entries and this year several new classes had been added to the schedule, including a popular new honey section and a children’s kitchen showdown.

An auction as well as a raffle was held, auctioning off some of the lovely entries of the show which people had kindly donated, including the giant cabbage which actually won the best single exhibit prize.

Carolyn Pullen, one of the organisers, said: “The aim of the event is to raise much needed funds for the local church of St Michael’s and receives financial support from the parish council. It is always a colourful and eye catching event made even more so by the creative and imaginative display of art done by the children of Northchapel village school.”

This year the show was run by Carolyn Pullen and Emily Stocker, and assisted by Jeff Pullen but much help was given on setting the event up and the all important clearing up afterwards by Malcom Findlay, Robin Walter, Denise Lunn and Stephi Hipkiss. Stephi Hipkiss also worked her usual magic in making the raffle very successful and Emily Stocker ran the auction. Jane Dadswell, Daphne Trussler and Sarah Jane Bryant did a very efficient job of receiving the entrants and Jan Glover, with the help of Jackie Moss, did a wonderful job serving the delicious teas, which included homemade scones with cream and jam all enjoyed in the shade of colourful gazebos.

The judges, headed by RHS judge Sheila Rapley, were very impressed by everything that was on display. The all important prize giving was held later in the afternoon with the prizes being presented by the church warden, Judy Burden.

Winners were: The Ern Talman Trophy, which is the prize for the most points in the vegetable section, was won by Florence Southerden who also won the coveted Winterton Trophy, which is for the best single exhibit- her prize cabbage- and this led to her also winning a certificate of merit from the RHS.

The Vivian Trophy, for the most points in the flower section was won by Sarah Bound who also won the Flower Arrangement section jointly with Virginia Morgan

The Valerie Moss Trophy for the most fragrant rose was won by Jane Dadswell

The new Talbot Trophy for the Adult Craft section was won by Sue Moss, another double winner, as she won The Barlow Trophy for most points overall in the show

Baking was won by Jackie Moss and photography by Emily Stocker

In the children’s sections, the overall winner was Annabel Walter, who won first prize in both the children’s baking and craft sections whilst children’s photography was won by Nell Carter

Carolyn said: “This is a much loved and popular village event. Next year there are exciting plans to run it alongside the village fete which was revived this year at the beginning of the month after an absence of many years.”

Northchapel Flower and Vegetable Show Vegetables waiting to be judged.

Northchapel Flower and Vegetable show All different hens eggs at the Northchapel village show

Northchapel Flower and Vegetable show Entries for the cut flower and flower arrangement section of the village show

Northchapel Flower and Vegetable show Baked biscuits