Picture gallery outside Angel Inn Hotel represents 'hope' for Midhurst's future

The Destination Midhurst team celebrates a successful launch.

A picture gallery installed at The Angel Inn site last week represents a beacon of hope for Midhurst’s future, organisers have said.

Depicting colourful scenes from life in the town – from the vibrant array of independent shops, to the spectacle of Cowdray’s annual Gold Cup – the hoardings are a collaborative effort by local artists and are intended to enliven the space in front of the Angel Inn Hotel, which burned down in 2023.

It’s the brainchild of resident and local business owner Mary-Ann Kauntze, who told the Midhurst and Petworth Observer that she wanted to give something back to community that’s suffered so irrevocably since the fire.

"It was just about introducing something better than what was there,” she explained. “Seeing it in person, it strikes such a stark image. There’s this thing that represents the despair of the last two years, but we’ve introduced something below that sends out this huge message to people, I think. It says ‘there is hope. We can make a difference. This is our town.’”

Dubbed ‘Destination Midhurst’, Mary-Ann hopes the project will remind visitors and residents why the town, nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park, is so remarkable. She’s lived in Midhurst since 2016 and, talking to her about her time here, it’s clear she’s bristling with passion for the place she calls home.

"I firmly believe that every resident in a town has a part to play as custodian of where they live,” she said. “Midhurst is a little gem. It’s historic, the buildings are beautiful, we’re in the middle of the South Downs National Park, so the location is superb. But above all for me, it was the feel of the town – which you only get from the people. You don’t just live here, you become part of it; it gets under your skin, it becomes part of your DNA."

The project was well supported by Midhurst Town Council, which continues to support North Street in the difficult years following The Angel Inn fire. Chairman Richard Watts said the council is solidly behind anything that gives the town a lift. “We’ve been through a hard time, so anything that lifts the town, makes Midhurst a more attractive place to visit, we support it. I think one of the many things this does is it shows that people care, that people who live here have pride in their town. People driving past will see that this is a community that loves where it lives.”