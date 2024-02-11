Sent to Sussex World yesterday evening (February 10), hours after they were snapped, the pictures show the Sussex sky streaked with mellow light and glowering clouds. It really is a sight to behold.
1. Picture postcard sunset in Worthing proves why Sussex is such a wonderful place to live
A perfect sunset in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Picture postcard sunset in Worthing proves why Sussex is such a wonderful place to live
A gorgeous Sussex sunset Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Picture postcard sunset in Worthing proves why Sussex is such a wonderful place to live
A perfect Sussex Sunset. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Picture postcard sunset in Worthing proves why Sussex is such a wonderful place to live
A perfect Sussex Sunset. Photo: Eddie Mitchell