Picture shows sea wall on Climping Beach collapsing as district council issues flood warning

A dramatic picture shows the seal wall at Climping Beach collapsing under rough seas and high waves this afternoon (October 28), just hours after Arun District Council issued a series of flood warnings for the area.

The statement makes clear that the area in and around the beach has been affected by flooding and, with more rain due later this afternoon, the situation is only expected to get worse.

"river and sea levels are expected to rise further, and more areas in Sussex may become affected,” the statement reads.

Following news of the floods, the council has issued a range of advice for residents who stand to be affected.

Sea defences in Climping collapse under the weight of powerful waves.