Picture shows sea wall on Climping Beach collapsing as district council issues flood warning

A dramatic picture shows the seal wall at Climping Beach collapsing under rough seas and high waves this afternoon (October 28), just hours after Arun District Council issued a series of flood warnings for the area.
By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 15:27 BST
The statement makes clear that the area in and around the beach has been affected by flooding and, with more rain due later this afternoon, the situation is only expected to get worse.

"river and sea levels are expected to rise further, and more areas in Sussex may become affected,” the statement reads.

Following news of the floods, the council has issued a range of advice for residents who stand to be affected.

Sea defences in Climping collapse under the weight of powerful waves.Sea defences in Climping collapse under the weight of powerful waves.
Residents have been advised not to enter the flood water, either on foot or in a vehicle, to check the latest warnings online, to only use 999 in an emergency and to call 111 instead of attending A&E unless they have had a genuinely life-threatening incident.

