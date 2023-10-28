Picture shows sea wall on Climping Beach collapsing as district council issues flood warning
The statement makes clear that the area in and around the beach has been affected by flooding and, with more rain due later this afternoon, the situation is only expected to get worse.
"river and sea levels are expected to rise further, and more areas in Sussex may become affected,” the statement reads.
Following news of the floods, the council has issued a range of advice for residents who stand to be affected.
Residents have been advised not to enter the flood water, either on foot or in a vehicle, to check the latest warnings online, to only use 999 in an emergency and to call 111 instead of attending A&E unless they have had a genuinely life-threatening incident.