Pictures: 999 Emergency Services Display returns to Eastbourne seafront

The event started on the Western Lawns at 11am on Saturday, June 1 and continued through to 5pm today on Sunday, June 4.
Residents have had the chance to see emergency response vehicles, get on board a fire engine or ambulance, try out the hoses, see arena demonstrations from the police dogs and sea rescues from the coastguard.
The event has been organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Borough Council, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI.
