PICTURES: 'Amazing atmosphere' at Dance Active community event at the Brighton Centre

The community dance celebration is organised by Brighton & Hove City Council's Healthy Lifestyles Team as a way of supporting physical activity for the city's residents and it saw performers aged from six to 77 take to the stage last weekend (February 26).

Councillor Sue Shanks, chair of the health and wellbeing board, attended the event. She said: “Dance Active brings together groups of all ages from all over the city and all types of styles to celebrate the joy of dance. It’s so important to be active at all stages of life and dance is such a creative way to do so. I am pleased the council continues to support this important work.”

Enthusiastic dancers from across the city showed off their work through a wide range of styles, such as lyrical hip hop, jazz, samba, Malaysian and contemporary. This year’s groups included Three Score Dance Company, Smikle Dance, Young at Heart and many more.

Julie Stacey, Brighton & Hove City Council, Active For Life manager, said: “We were so pleased to be able to offer Dance Active this year – and so impressed by the commitment and hard work of the teachers and dancers to be there despite the challenges of recent times. There was wonderful atmosphere backstage, on stage and in the audience. Everyone was delighted to be part of the evening. Dance is such a powerful vehicle for wellbeing and we witnessed that at Dance Active.

“The audience were thrilled to be there supporting their loved ones after such a long break from events like these taking place. One of the audience told me that ‘it was an amazing atmosphere – so inspiring to watch all the young dancers get involved and also watching the older lot. It brought back my passion for dance!’’’

Councillor Alan Robins, the Mayor of Brighton & Hove, opened the event compered by BBC Radio 5 Live broadcaster Clare McDonnell.

Scroll down for some photos from the event, taken by Chris Jepson Photography.

Dance Active at the Brighton Centre

Gemalai Asia at the Dance Active community event

Munya and Paulina of Thirty 10 Arts during the Dance Active event

There were 400 people in the audience for the extravaganza at the Brighton Centre